Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Massive’ walrus spotted enjoying sunshine on Scottish coast

The unexpected visitor had hauled itself on to rocks in the Treshnish Isles, near Mull.

Katharine Hay
Tuesday 28 February 2023 13:45
The walrus was spotted on Cairn na Burgh Beag, which is part of the Treshnish Isles (Lorn MacRae/PA)
The walrus was spotted on Cairn na Burgh Beag, which is part of the Treshnish Isles (Lorn MacRae/PA)

A walrus has been spotted basking in the sun on the west coast of Scotland.

Creel fisherman Lorn MacRae came across the Arctic animal hauled out on rocks in the Treshnish Isles, near the Isle of Mull, on Monday.

Based on photographs taken of the visitor, the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT) described the walrus as “massive”.

It is not the first time the creatures have been spotted around the UK’s coastline.

In December and early January, a walrus nicknamed Thor was seen on the south and east coasts of England, before turning up in Iceland last week.

Recommended

HWDT, a marine charity that has been monitoring wildlife off Scotland’s west coast for more than 25 years, said Monday’s sighting was the first record of a walrus on its database.

The group has asked anyone who encounters the walrus to report the sighting on the app Whale Track.

This will allow the animal’s movements and overall health to be monitored.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in