Seals hooked up to mobile networks by researchers to track movement and feeding habits

Scottish environmental scientists using phone technology to monitor diminishing population of Harbour Seals off Orkney Islands in 'Internet of Seas' project

Jack Peat
Thursday 11 January 2018 10:20
Comments
Seals fitted with 'mobiles' to monitor movement and feeding habits

Environmentalists in Scotland have created mobile phones for seals in order to track their movements and feeding habits.

The technology was developed following alarming revelations that the Harbor Seal population in the Orkney Islands has gone down by about 70 per cent in the last ten years.

In order to identify the cause, the University of St Andrews Sea Mammal Research Unit (SMRU) teamed up with Vodafone to develop a mobile transmitter that can track where seals go at sea and relay the information when they return to the surface near shore via a mobile network.

Read More: Compare providers and find the best deals with our Mobile Phone Deals page

The new sensors are harmlessly attached to the seals, because seals don’t have pockets, in order to log detailed data on the animals’ behaviour, such as location and dive depth, as well as temperature, salinity and, eventually, underwater sound.

Recommended

With this information they will be able to identify the causes of pollution as well as the various effects this has on the oceans ecosystem and may unlock clues as to why the seals population numbers are dwindling. It forms part of a project dubbed “The Internet of Seas”.

Batteries power the transmitters for over a year - long enough to continue monitoring and transmitting the data until the device comes off during the seal’s annual moult.

Dr Bernie McConnell, Deputy Director of the Sea Mammal Research Unit, has seen the impact we are having on our seas first hand from his research in the Orkney Islands and strongly believes we need to be taking much more care.

He said: “We have to think more carefully about how we use the oceans and ensure we don’t use the oceans as a dumping ground.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

“It’s a living system and if we don’t take care of it, it will get ill.

“The drop in the Harbour Seal population could be one of those symptoms”.

Recommended

The project is part of a campaign called #CaseForChange, which tells powerful stories of human change, all backed by mobile. A video has been released documenting Bernie’s work including tips on what we can do to save our oceans.

SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in