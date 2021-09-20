A giant sequoia tree named General Sharman – believed to be the largest standalone tree in the world – has survived the raging California wildfire which reached Sequoia National Park this weekend.

The 274-ft tall giant is estimated to be at least 2,300 years old, and is surrounded by other sequoia trees in the forest, all of which were deemed at risk due to the KNP Complex Fire.

The wildfire reached the edge of Sequoia National Park on Saturday night. Firefighters have been battling to secure the forest area since then.

In an upbeat update shared on Sunday, authorities said the giant sequoia trees, including General Sharman, have so far remained safe from the fire. They expressed confidence that the area can be protected.

Last week, firefighters wrapped the lower portions of the giant trees in fire protective foil as the threat from wildfires intensified. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning through Sunday, saying gusts and lower humidity could create conditions ripe for rapid wildfire spread.

Lower portions of the giant Sequoia trees were wrapped in fire protective foil last week as the threat of wildfire intensified (NATIONAL PARK SERVICE/AFP via Getty Image)

More than 600 fire personnel have been deployed in the area, according to the LA Times, which reported that the fire might not be contained until around mid-October.

The forest is home to more than 2,000 giant Sequoia trees, which are considered national treasures. General Sharman has a diameter of 36ft (11m) at its base and is the largest known living single-stem tree on earth.

The lightning-sparked KNP Complex Fire has a red flag warning in place and has spread through an area of 21,777 acres, according to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

More than 7,000 wildfires have been reported in California this year. They have damaged or destroyed over 3,000 homes and other buildings and torched well over 3,000 sq miles of land, according to the California department of forestry and fire protection.