Hundreds of sharks in ‘rare’ cluster off Texas captured on video
The shark species is not typically considered dangerous to humans. The sighting indicates healthy fish populations, say experts
A video of hundreds of spinner sharks has been captured on video near Port O’Connor, Texas.
In what appears to be a superhighway of sharks the “massive congregation” of fish can be seen darting past an artificial reef, created by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation and the Coastal Conservation Association.
While this may be a startling discovery for swimmers and surfers, it’s actually great news for these waters claims the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation, which made the discovery.
“These congregations are rare and indicate healthy fish populations in the area,” wrote the group on its Facebook account.
The sleek grey sharks in the video “did not exhibit any predatory behaviour,” states the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation. The predators were swimming fast intermingled with Jack Crevalle fish.
Spinner sharks are not typically considered dangerous to humans, but there have been a recorded 16 unprovoked attacks on humans on record worldwide, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.
Their teeth are designed for grasping instead of biting. None of the spinner shark attacks on humans have been fatal.
Two artificial reefs, part of the Keeping It Real project, sit in the Gulf of Mexico six miles off the coast of Port O’Connor. They are part of a conservation effort to increase marine life in the area and attract a variety of sea creatures.
