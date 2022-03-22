Shell reconsidering decision to pull out of Cambo oilfield – report
Work on the proposed development off the west coast of Shetland stopped in December.
Energy company Shell is reportedly reconsidering its decision to pull out of the controversial Cambo oilfield.
Work on the proposed development off the west coast of Shetland was paused in December after Shell decided to withdraw from the project, concluding the economic case for investment was “not strong enough”.
However, the price of oil has since risen to more than 100 dollars (£76) a barrel, with fears over the future of Russian oil sending prices soaring.
Sources have told the BBC that although the company’s official position remains the same, it did acknowledge the “economic, political and regulatory environment had changed enormously” in the three months since Shell announced it was pulling out of the project.
Environmental groups have long opposed the proposed field, warning it would jeopardise hundreds of species in the ocean.
In November, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the project should not go ahead.
It followed months of pressure from opposition parties and campaigners for the Scottish Government to make its position on Cambo clear.
Industry body Oil and Gas UK previously said blocking long-planned energy projects like Cambo would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.