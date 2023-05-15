Third annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony to be held in Singapore

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The awards ceremony for the 2023 Earthshot Prize will be held in Singapore, it has been announced.

Created by the Prince of Wales in 2020, the Earthshot Prize supports projects aimed at protecting the planet, with winners receiving a £1 million grant for their environmental work.

William said the third annual awards ceremony will be held in Singapore on November 7, following on from London in 2021 and Boston last year.

“The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there,” he said.

“After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that the Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore, where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated.”

It was also revealed that for the first time this year, the awards ceremony will be accompanied by a week-long series of events dubbed Earthshot Week.

These events will be aimed at mobilising and scaling innovative solutions to protect and repair the planet.

Members of the public will also be invited to experience local activations centred on the 2023 cohort of Earthshot Prize solutions.

The 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists are set to be unveiled in the autumn.