Train stations to get water dispensers in fight against plastic bottles

South Western Railway is installing water dispensers at three train stations in a bid to reduce the amount of single-use plastics thrown away by commuters.

Vauxhall, Richmond, and Wimbledon, which are used by a combined 80,000 passengers a day, will all get ape2o water vending machines.

Passengers will pay 25p for each half-litre of chilled and filtered water at the machines and fill-up using either their own containers, reducing the use of plastic bottles, or they can buy stainless steel plastic-free ape2o bottles.

A total of 7.7 billion plastic water bottles are bought in the UK every year, with up to 80 per cent ending up in landfill or our oceans.

Anthony Newman added, the founder of ape2o, said: “We’ve already saved more than 150,000 plastic bottles from ending up in oceans and landfill.

“Our partnership with SWR will now help us to reach millions more passengers, showing them how ditching the plastic can be a force for good.

“We bring the same trusted benefits as bottled water such as convenience, purity, and hydration, but without the plastic and at a fraction of the cost.”

There are plans to roll-out further machines across London and other cities across the UK as well as to other stations in the SWR network.

The ape2o team claims the dispensers’ filtration system removes microplastics and impurities and the water is dispensed hygienically because people can’t touch the water source.

Amy Dickinson, SWR’s Head of Sustainability said: “At SWR we’re committed to supporting the Less Plastic Pledge through reducing and recycling waste and providing solutions to our customers that help them make sustainable choices.

“Working alongside companies like ape2o helps to encourage all of us to think more sustainably for the future of our planet.”