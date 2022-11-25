‘Beast from the East’: What Met Office says about chances of snow hitting UK

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has responded to claims that a ‘Beast from the East’ is set to bring a snowy start to December.

But those hoping for a sprinkling of the white stuff look set to be disappointed as the weather service said reports that Britons should brace for four inches of snow were unlikely, with only a “chance of dusting on Scotland mountains”.

A meteorologist from British Weather Services told the Daily Express that a “cold flow in from the east” indicated that the “beast is opening its eyes” bringing “snow, ice and very cold winds”.

But Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon debunked that theory.

He said: “As we head into the middle of next week, high pressure from the east will bring temperatures down for many. But temperatures will be more towards average for December, which means it will still be quite cool for some.”

He added: “High pressure doesn’t always mean snow. What we are going to see is more settled conditions compared to the last week.”

While there are still a few days of the month left, November has so far been “much milder than average”, Mr Dixon said, adding that the average temperature has been two degrees warmer than what is usual for this time of year.

It comes after the country experienced a noticeably mild October, with the highest temperature recorded at 22.9C, at Kew Gardens towards the end of the month.

December will not begin with a snowy start, Met Office confirms (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The balmy autumn followed a sizzling summer that saw record-breaking temperatures scorch the UK, jolting the country to the reality of the climate crisis.

While some may not be adverse to the warmer start to winter- especially as the cost of heating the house soars - experts from the Royal Horticultural Society (RJS) have warned that the mild conditions and heavy rain have encouraged “unseasonal plant growth” in what they called a “second spring”.

John David, head of horticultural taxonomy at RHS told The Guardian the warmer temperatures “can be problematic if you don’t have a proper dormant period, at some point, over the winter”.

Met Office outlook

Tonight:

Dry with clear spells in central and eastern parts, perhaps a few mist patches in the southeast. Cloudier and breezier in the west with some rain in the northwest.

Saturday:

Dry and bright for eastern England until the evening, otherwise cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the west edging into central parts later. Becoming windy, but mild.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Rain across England and Wales will slowly clear Sunday, with blustery showers following to the north. Showers in the north die out Monday, with many areas dry Tuesday. Fog later.