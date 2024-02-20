SNP heaps pressure on Labour by calling for commitment to £28bn green spending

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP at Westminster is piling pressure on Labour over its slashed £28 billion green spending pledge by calling for a commitment to the investment.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party announced earlier this month it was drastically scaling back its key commitment to spend £28 billion a year on green projects to £23.7 billion over the whole course of the next Parliament if it wins the next election.

Criticising the U-turn, the SNP will use an opposition day debate on Wednesday to call on Labour and the Conservatives to commit to the £28 billion-a-year public investment programme.

Both of the two main Westminster parties have now blocked Scotland’s entry to the green renewables goldrush SNP's Dave Doogan

The SNP’s energy spokesperson Dave Doogan said: “As countries across the world press ahead with green investment to deliver economic growth, ensure energy security and lower household bills, the UK has predictably turned away.

“Only the SNP recognises Scotland’s unique opportunity for growth through our wealth of natural resources and skilled workforce.

“With Labour ditching their single plan for economic growth – the £28 billion green investment pledge – both of the two main Westminster parties have now blocked Scotland’s entry to the green renewables goldrush.

“The UK economy is broken and Sir Keir Starmer’s latest U-turn is symptomatic of a bigger problem. By signing up to Brexit and spending cuts, Sunak and Starmer are setting the UK on the path to another decade of decline.

“Westminster has no plan for growth, no plan for an energy transition and no plan to lower bills. Only SNP MPs will always stand up for Scotland’s values and our right to choose a better future with independence.”

Labour blamed the reversal on the economic inheritance of Liz Truss’ mini-budget in September 2022, along with higher interest rates.

Sir Keir has insisted the ambitions behind his party’s flagship green prosperity plan remain the same, and has recommitted to his mission to achieve clean power by 2030.

The SNP is also forcing an opposition day vote on a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, another contentious issue among Labour MPs.

Labour on Tuesday tabled an amendment calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza in a shift in the party’s stance on the conflict.