Conserving and restoring chronically degraded land around the world "requires action on a crisis footing", to avoid loss of land the size of South America, a major new report from the United Nations warns.

Outlining the "stark" findings, the UN’s Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) said the way land resources such as soil, water and biodiversity are currently mismanaged and misused threatens the health and continued survival of many species on Earth, including our own.

Describing the five-year piece of research as the "most comprehensive" analysis on this topic ever undertaken, the organisation has warned that "business as usual is not a viable pathway for our continued survival and prosperity".

The research – a collaborative effort involving 21 partner organisations – examines the planetary consequences of three scenarios which could occur between now and 2050.

These are:

business as usual

restoration of 50 million square km of land

Restoration of 50 million square km of land augmented by the additional conservation of natural areas important for specific ecosystem functions

The analysis also assesses the potential contributions of land restoration investments to climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, poverty reduction, human health and other key sustainable development goals.

“At no other point in modern history has humanity faced such an array of familiar and unfamiliar risks and hazards, interacting in a hyper-connected and rapidly changing world," the report warns.

"We cannot afford to underestimate the scale and impact of these existential threats.”

The authors added: “Conserving, restoring, and using our land resources sustainably is a global imperative, one that requires action on a crisis footing."

The report singled out the way in which the expansion of intensive farming has had a rapid detrimental impact on the natural world, including being the main driver of devastating deforestation around the world.

Ibrahim Thiaw, the executive secretary of the UNCCD said: “Modern agriculture has altered the face of the planet more than any other human activity.

"We need to urgently rethink our global food systems, which are responsible for 80 per cent of deforestation, 70 per cent of freshwater use, and the single greatest cause of terrestrial biodiversity loss.”

“Investing in large-scale land restoration is a powerful, cost-effective tool to combat desertification, soil erosion, and loss of agricultural production. As a finite resource and our most valuable natural asset, we cannot afford to continue taking land for granted.”

