Researchers discover world’s largest coral in the Solomon Islands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The largest coral in the world, measuring 32 metres long, has been found in the Solomon Islands.

The coral, which is visible from space, is three times larger than the previous record-breaker, and is believed to be about 300 years old.

It is mostly brown but features splashes of bright yellows, blues and reds, and is covered with ripples of waves, mirroring the ocean’s surface.

At 34 metres wide, the organism is made up of a network of coral polyps, tiny individual creatures.

Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly one billion little polyps, pulsing with life and colour Enric Sala, National Geographic explorer

It was discovered by scientists working aboard a research vessel in the southwest Pacific Ocean in October.

Unlike a reef which is a network of many coral colonies, the newly discovered structure is a standalone coral that has grown uninterrupted for hundreds of years.

The coral species, Pavona clavus, provides habitat, shelter and breeding grounds for an array of different animals from shrimp and crabs to fish.

The discovery was made in the Three Sisters island group by members of the National Geographic Pristine Seas team.

Enric Sala, National Geographic explorer in residence and founder of Pristine Seas, said: “Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly one billion little polyps, pulsing with life and colour.

“This is a significant scientific discovery, like finding the world’s tallest tree.

“But there is cause for alarm. Despite its remote location, this coral is not safe from global warming and other human threats.”

Manu San Felix, Pristine Seas’ underwater cinematographer, was the first to spot the coral.

He said: “It is a natural monument that has seen the arrival of the first Europeans to these waters.

“Illustrious figures of humanity have coexisted with this colony: Newton, Darwin, Curie, Gandhi, Einstein, and it has survived them.

“It now stores information on how to survive throughout the centuries.

“The genetic code of these simple polyps is an enormous encyclopaedia that has written how to survive multiple climatic conditions, and until now it does so in the face of ocean warming.”

Despite its colours and size, to the naked eye the coral looks just like a giant rock beneath the ocean surface.

When the researchers initially spotted the coral they thought it might be remnants of a shipwreck due to its size, until one of the team dove down for a closer look and discovered it was an exceptionally big Pavona clavus.

Eric Brown, coral scientist for the Pristine Seas expedition to the Solomon Islands, said: “Large adult coral colonies like this contribute significantly to the recovery of coral reef ecosystems due to their high reproductive potential.

“While the nearby shallow reefs were degraded due to warmer seas, witnessing this large healthy coral oasis in slightly deeper waters is a beacon of hope.”