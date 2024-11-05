Prince of Wales announces insurance for rangers who safeguard Africa’s wildlife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prince of Wales has announced a potentially game-changing new life insurance cover for rangers who safeguard Africa’s wildlife.

William described the workers as “guardians of our planet’s most precious resources” as he outlined the five-year Ranger Welfare and Standards Initiative, providing 10,000 rangers working across Africa access to the financial scheme.

Giving the keynote speech at the start of a two-day summit for his United for Wildlife organisation, which combats the illegal trafficking of animals, the prince said: “Rangers are fundamental if we are to meet our global conservation targets for 2030 and prevent the dangerous tipping points that threaten our planet.

“These people do far more than protect wildlife. They are educators. They are community supporters. And they help regulate the sustainable use of natural resources.”

The death toll among rangers was significant during the period from June 2023 to May 2024, with 140 losing their lives to a range of factors from animal attacks and occupational accidents to targeting by poachers.

Before William spoke at the conference in Cape Town, he was briefed by his team about the death of Private Olara Jonathan, announced by the Uganda Wildlife Authority, who was fatally shot on Monday during an encounter with armed poachers while on patrol within the Karenga Community Wildlife Area.

The prince told the delegates how fewer than 300,000 rangers were working across the globe, but estimates suggested five times that number were needed to “meet our conservation commitments”.

He added: “That is why I am proud to announce that United for Wildlife, in collaboration with the Game Rangers Association of Africa and the Tusk Trust, is launching a new life insurance product specifically designed for rangers across Africa.

“This initiative aims to ensure that rangers receive much needed life insurance cover, giving them and their families reassurance that they are protected for the dangerous job they do.

“It will be led by those who protect nature, for those who protect nature, with a focus on setting best practices.”

The life insurance cover will be subsidised for rangers by William’s Royal Foundation and the initiative has been spearheaded by African rangers working on the front line.

United for Wildlife is also supporting two new leadership programmes for rangers in South Africa that will help with their development.

William is midway through a four-day visit to South Africa to promote his environmental Earthshot Prize, which is holding its annual awards ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday, and to champion young African environmentalists.

The future king is royal patron of the Africa-based wildlife charity Tusk Trust and in 2022 he paid tribute to “committed and brave” ranger Anton Mzimba who was shot and killed outside his home that year.

In his speech, he mentioned the Mr Mzimba, who was head of ranger services at Timbavati private game reserve in north-east South Africa, near Kruger National Park.

Earlier in the day after viewing Cape Town and Table Mountain from the city’s Signal Hill, William sat down for talks with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and talked about the new financial initiative for rangers.

The Prince and the President were joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and William also discussed the strength and importance of the UK-South Africa relationship.

William is gearing up for the Earthshot Awards and he took part in a day-long series of discussions about the issues around his environmental accolades.

Wearing a tie made from plastic bottles by Circ x Wilmok, one of last year’s Earthshot finalists, William told the panel discussion he has “hope and optimism” that young people will repair the planet and urged those present to invest in their ideas.

He spoke warmly of the 120 youngsters participating in the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme that he met on Monday and said: “The energy and the enthusiasm and the brilliance in that room was spectacular.”

He added: “The breadth of knowledge, the energy, the solutions they’ve got and the ideas that they have is breathtaking, and we just need to hear more of them.

“This is what the Earthshot prize is about: to give them that platform.”