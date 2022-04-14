South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has said disastrous flooding in the Durban area is linked to the climate emergency, as the death toll climbs to more than 280 people.

“This disaster is part of climate change,” he said, as he visited communites affected by the flooding on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. “It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here.”

“We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change,” he added.

Intensley heavy rainfall in the costal province of KwaZulu-Natal in recent days has killed at least 283 people, the provincial government said Thursday.

Photos from the area show roads, bridges, and shipping containes at Durban port swept away by the deluge and low lying parts of the city underwater. Access to essential services such as water and sanitation had also been affected, a government official said.

It is difficult to establish whether individual extreme weather events ,such as this one, can be directly attributed to climate change, but scientists say global heating sets the conditions for extreme weather to be more likely and more severe.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government said Thursday that the president had authorized its request to declare a state of disaster in the region, which would unlock funds to help the flood-ravaged communities. It has estimated that billions of rand worth of damage has been caused to homes and infrastructure.

“The heavy rainfall that has descended on our land over the past few days, has wreaked untold havoc and unleashed massive damage,” it said in an earlier statement posted on Facebook.

President Ramaphosa had been in the Durban area Wednesday visiting families affected by the flooding, and sur

“You’re battling one of the biggest incidents we’ve seen and we thought this only happens in other countries like Mozambique or Zimbabwe,” he told the victims, according to Reuters.

South Africa’s northern-eastern neighbour Mozambique has been badly affected by flooding in recent weeks, as have other parts of southeast Africa.

Between January and March, southeast Africa was hit by three tropical cyclones and two tropical storms in just six weeks – with more than a million people affected by extreme rainfall and severe flooding, and some 230 recorded deaths.

Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique were the countries worst hit.

Climate scientists at the World Weather Attribution group this week published findings that concluded that the extreme rainfall in those three countries was more intense and damaging due to the climate crisis.