Three-quarters of south Asia children exposed to dangerous heatwaves, Unicef warns

Nearly three fourths of south Asia’s children are exposed to extreme life-threatening heatwaves caused by the worsening climate crisis, the United Nations’ children’s agency has warned.

In a news release Monday, Unicef said its analysis of 2020 data showed an estimated 460 million, or 76 per cent of children in south Asia, in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan were exposed to extreme temperatures.

This means three in four children in south Asia are already exposed to extreme high temperatures – compared to the global figure of only one in three children or 32 per cent.

The threshold for extreme temperatures means 83 or more days in a year exceeded the 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) mark – making south Asia the hardest-hit region for those under the age of 18.

The data also showed that 28 per cent of children across south Asia are exposed to 4.5 or more heatwaves per year compared to 24 per cent globally.

“Countries in the region are not the hottest in the world right now but the heat here brings life-threatening risks for millions of vulnerable children,” said Sanjay Wijesekera, Unicef regional director for south Asia.

“We are particularly concerned about babies, toddlers, malnourished children and pregnant women as they are most vulnerable to heat strokes and other serious effects.”

As the world recorded the hottest-ever temperatures in July, mercury in parts of India and Pakistan exceeded 45C several times this year, killing dozens of people.

This was after record-shattering heatwaves last year.

Even with the monsoon arriving, the combination of heat and humidity, known as wet bulb temperature, can also be deadly. More than 800,000 children in flood-affected areas were at risk of severe heat stress in June 2023, Unicef has warned.

The UN body said the situation is exacerbated for children as they are unable to quickly adapt to such temperature changes. The risks can be life threatening – from fainting and poor mental development to neurological dysfunction, seizures and cardiovascular diseases.

Pregnant women are particularly susceptible to heat and can experience preterm births and stillbirths, it said.

“Young children simply cannot handle the heat,” said Mr Wijesekera.

“Unless we act now, these children will continue to bear the brunt of more frequent and more severe heatwaves in the coming years, for no fault of theirs.”