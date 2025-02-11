Wildlife-rich woods that stimulate the senses boost wellbeing, major study shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Woods rich in the sights, sounds and smells of nature can be a “prescription” for wellbeing – but there are major disparities in being able to access them, a study shows.

Some 90% of 10,000 people questioned for a study backed by the Woodland Trust agreed that woodland biodiversity has a positive impact on their wellbeing.

Researchers from the University of Kent who conducted the study said a rich variety of wildlife and sensory experiences they deliver for visitors, from birdsong to the colours in a wood, the sounds of the wind in the trees and even the feeling of the ground underfoot, were critical to boosting wellbeing.

But the richest woods are very unevenly distributed across the UK, with hotspots in the South East and Scotland where there are a higher proportion of ancient and long-standing woodland cover, and areas with higher deprivation often lacking in thriving habitats.

Conservationists said the findings showed the need to restore British woodlands, with just 7% in a good ecological condition, and ensure that people across the country had access to wildlife-rich woods.

The “Biowell” research involved a series of workshops with around 200 people out in woodlands, identifying which traits about woods and their wildlife had an impact on physical, cognitive, emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing.

The researchers then surveyed 10,000 people on how their local wood boosted their wellbeing.

It found sounds, such as birds singing, the scrunching of leaves or trees rustling in the breeze prompted the most positive responses, with 40% getting a wellbeing boost from them, while natural processes such as spring flowers emerging helped 27% of those quizzed, followed by colours with 24%.

The researchers found the trees themselves in a wood gave the biggest wellbeing boost, with silver birch topping the list of positive species ahead of horse chestnut and oak.

It's so important to have these biodiverse forests, because it's the diversity of all these sensory experiences that turned out to be critical Prof Zoe Davies

Bluetits delivered the best benefits of woodland birds, with blackbirds and chaffinches close behind, while the research also highlighted the benefits of woods in all seasons.

The plants, animals and fungi exhibiting traits that support wellbeing were also mapped to highlight where they would be expected to be found in woods across the country, revealing where people were most likely to be able to access habitats that were good for them.

The mapping highlighted the “hotspots” in the South East and parts of Scotland, but also found that areas with high levels of deprivation – where people might benefit most from a natural boost to wellbeing – are also often areas where there is a lack of access to wildlife-rich green space.

Zoe Davies, professor of biodiversity conservation at the University of Kent’s Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology (DICE), said there was plenty of evidence that access to green space was good for people, but it was important to know which species, or their traits delivered the benefits.

“This compelling new research proves that nature is good for us and spending time in biodiverse rich woodland can be a prescription for wellbeing,” she said.

And she told the PA news agency: “We found that people respond better, get more wellbeing, if there’s more biodiversity around them.”

“For most things, for the traits like sound and colour, people respond to diversity.

“That’s why it’s so important to have these biodiverse forests, because it’s the diversity of all these sensory experiences that turned out to be critical.

“It’s quality green space, just as importantly as quantity,” she said.

Woodland Trust chief executive Dr Darren Moorcroft said: ““We’re in the grip of a biodiversity and human health crisis so it has never been more critical to improve the health of people and the planet.

“Proving that it’s good for us to get out among trees and nature means the next step must be ensuring that everyone in the UK has access to vibrant, nature-rich woodland where wildlife – and people and communities – can thrive.”

Sally Bavin, from the Woodland Trust, added: “This work shows there is stark geographical inequality across the UK in the opportunity for people to witness thriving woodland wildlife and experience the wellbeing lift that brings.

People's mental health is in crisis, biodiversity is in crisis, we could do a lot to help both by restoring woodlands to their glory Sally Bavin, Woodland Trust

“We think this opportunity should be the right of all,” she said.

She said it helped the trust see where it could deliver woods where they’re most needed, pointed to recent purchases such as Harrison Woodlands in Lincolnshire in an area that needs more quality woodland, where the charity will be restoring an ancient woodland currently planted with conifers.

And she said: “People’s mental health is in crisis, biodiversity is in crisis, we could do a lot to help both by restoring woodlands to their glory.”