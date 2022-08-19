US southwest facing extreme rainfall this weekend with threat of flash flooding

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Extreme rainfall is forecast this weekend in parts of the US southwest, increasing the risk of flash flooding, particularly for urban areas.

Parts of Oklahoma and the “Arklatex” region – where Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas meet – are facing heavy downpours from Friday into early next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Most of the southwest is experiencing severe drought, so the rainfall will come as welcome relief, forecasters said. The American West remains in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought”, which is the worst in 1,200 years and being exacerbated by the climate crisis.

However the NWS also warned that heavy rain increased flooding risks in what is already an active monsoon season.

Flood watches were issued for major cities including Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and El Paso, Texas for the next 24 hours.

Moderate to excessive rainfall will impact southeastern Arizona and southwestern New Mexico on Friday and Saturday. Up to three inches is expected, on average, with some localised amounts of five to six inches which could trigger flash flooding events.

On Friday, flash flooding is possible in the “Four Corners” region – which encompasses southwestern Colorado, southeastern Utah, northeastern Arizona, and northwestern New Mexico. The southern High Plains in eastern New Mexico and western panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma are at risk of scattered flash flooding on Saturday.

Forecasters warned that canyons and burn scars left by wildfires were particularly vulnerable. Ongoing intense heat is driving fires across the country, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Of particular concern is the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in northern California which has burned over 26,000 acres and is 51 per cent contained.

So far this year, nearly 43,000 fires have burned close to 6 million acres in the US, with a significant portion impacting western states.

More heat is forecast through central California and up the western US this weekend with numerous heat advisories in place. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s to low 100s on Friday in parts of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

In California’s central valley, afternoon temperatures on Saturday will soar to the low to mid-100s.

As the weekend rolls on, thunderstorms are threatening to intensify over the Midwest with heavy rains sweeping across the country and bringing more flooding threats.

It has been a summer of extreme weather driven by the climate crisis across the US.

Last week, Las Vegas, Nevada was hit with torrential downpours for the second time in two weeks sending water cascading through casino and hotel roofs. Earlier this week, West Virginia declared a state of emergency as two southern counties were inundated by flash flooding, damaging more than 100 properties and leading to 20 people being rescued.