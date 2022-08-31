One-year-old girl killed by huge four-inch hailstones during storm in Spain
Over 30 injured as hailstones the size of oranges hit Catalonia
A one-year-old girl has been killed after being hit by an enormous hailstone during a storm in Spain.
The girl was reportedly struck by a four-inch hailstone the size of an orange and was rushed to hospital in Girona on Tuesday afternoon, but died from her injuries hours later.
Around 30 other people are believed to have been injured, many with broken bones, and one woman remains in hospital.
Footage of the storm was captured by people in and around the Catalan town of La Bisbal de l’Emporda.
The huge hailstones smashed holes through car windscreens, knocked branches off trees and were filmed smashing into public squares and splashing into swimming pools.
Local media said the storm was "short but very intense", with the Catalonian government saying it was the worst hail storm in 20 years.
The storm struck at 7.30pm on Tuesday with firefighters taking more than 40 emergency calls due to damage to buildings, infrastructure and to assist injured people.
More follows...
