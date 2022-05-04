Silicon Valley venture capitalist gifts $1.1bn to Stanford for new climate school

Silicon Valley billionaire John Doerr has announced a gift of $1.1billion to Stanford University in California to fund a new climate school.

The venture capitalist, who is worth an estimated $11.3 billion from his investments in companies like Google and Amazon, made the donation with his wife Ann, The New York Times first reported on Wednesday.

According to The Times, it is the largest gift to a university to create a new school - and second only to billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s donation of $1.8bn to Johns Hopkins University.

Mr Doerr, 70, is chair of Kleiner Perkins venture capital fund in Menlo Park, California which has invested in an array of wildly successful companies including Uber, Twitter, Snapchat, Spotify, Square, Nest, Aol, Netscape and Peloton.

He graduated from Rice University in Houston, Texas with degrees in electrical engineering before getting his MBA from Harvard Business School.

The school will be called Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and focus on planetary science, energy technology and food-and-water security, according to The Times, along with a center to deveop practical policy and technology to tackle the climate crisis.

The Independent has contacted Stanford University and Mr Doerr for comment.

