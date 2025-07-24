MPs urge ministers to introduce long-awaited rules on supply chain deforestation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have called on ministers to introduce long-awaited rules aimed at removing products from UK shelves that have been farmed on land where trees were cut down.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) wrote to Environment Secretary Steve Reed calling for urgent action to tackle the issue in supply chains.

Under the previous Government’s proposals, businesses will be prohibited from using or selling goods containing palm oil, cocoa, beef, leather and soy linked to deforestation.

This due diligence system was part of the 2021 Environment Act but ministers are yet to bring forward the necessary secondary legislation or set a timetable for when they will do so.

EAC chairman Toby Perkins asked Mr Reed to set out a specific date for introducing the legislation “ideally before the New Year” so that the rules can be in place for the new financial year in April.

The letter said: “Delays in bringing forward this legislation makes the Cop15 agreement to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, and the UK’s commitment to ending deforestation and forest degradation by 2030, harder to achieve.

“However, it also leaves businesses with uncertainty and will leave them with less time to prepare and comply with the regime.

“On 2 June, in your response to the Committee, you recognised the urgency of taking action to ensure forest risk commodities are not driving deforestation and stated you would set out the Government approach in due course.”

Several British supermarkets recently warned that they are in “limbo” waiting for the Government to introduce the new rules.

In an open letter earlier this month, retailers such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Lidl said deforestation presents an increasing risk to supply chain stability as well as food security.

But they also said the UK could suffer millions in export losses to the European Union if Government inaction leaves businesses unprepared to comply with the bloc’s own deforestation rules, which are due to come into force at the end of this year.

Asked recently whether the Government has a timetable for introducing the legislation, the Environment Secretary told the PA news agency: “Currently no, but we are working at pace so we can do this as quickly as possible.”

On the supermarkets’ letter and whether the Government is looking to speed up progress on introducing the rules, Mr Reed said: “Absolutely.”

“I agree with the supermarkets,” he said. “The previous Government was just dragging their heels without ever coming to a conclusion about what we do about protecting forests in other countries as well as in our own country.

“And of course forests, trees, woodlands were very important for capturing carbon and cleaning the atmosphere so we don’t want to be importing food that has been grown where the forests have been destroyed.

“The Government is working with supermarkets, with food producers and internationally to make sure we get the outcome and we can do that as soon as possible to give everybody certainty about how we move forward on this.”

PA has contacted the Environment Department for comment.