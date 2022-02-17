Storm Eunice has been declared a major incident by authorities in the southwest of England as police warned it was likely two major river crossings would be closed due to high winds.

Stormy conditions across the south and west are expected to cause disruption and even “danger to life” on Friday, the Met Office said.

Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum – a multi-agency group that includes emergency services, the NHS and the Environment Agency – declared a major incident “due to the potential for severe disruption”.

The area’s police force said as a result of forecast winds of 90mph, it was likely that both the Severn crossings, the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge, would be closed.

“The storm has the potential to cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions along the length of the west coast of Somerset through the Bristol Channel and Severn Estuary into Gloucestershire,” Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

“The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Severn Beach and flood alerts for Porlock Weir, along the Severn between Avonmouth and Sharpness and along the Avon into Bristol.

“There is also a risk of 90mph gusts of wind causing coastal flooding and affecting trees and temporary structures. This could cause disruption to the road and rail network, flights, power and communications systems with a high likelihood that both the M4 Prince of Wales bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge will be closed.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid travelling on Friday morning wherever possible.”

A red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

The warning covers the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales and will be in effect from 7am until 12pm on Friday.

Fluvial flooding, which is when the water level in a river, lake or stream rises and overflows, is likely over the weekend in the upper reaches of the River Severn.

It is understood that incident rooms are open and pumps and other equipment are on stand-by at strategic depots should the flooding become severe.

The Environment Agency has issued 11 flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected, along the River Severn near Gloucestershire, South Wales and Somerset, and 57 flood alerts, meaning that flooding is likely, across England.

It is expected that these numbers will rise over the coming hours.

Teams are working to erect barriers, clear screens and close flood gates along the tidal River Severn, the South West of England and other affected areas, the agency added.

In Cornwall, residents are being urged to take precautions and only travel if absolutely necessary, while people in north Somerset are being encouraged to stay at home.