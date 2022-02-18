Three major road bridges have been closed to traffic as strong winds brought by Storm Eunice began to cause travel disruption across southern England on Friday.

The closures came as the Met Office also took the unusual step of issuing a severe weather alert with National Highways for strong winds covering the whole of the country’s strategic road network – which includes all motorways and some A roads – from 6am to 6pm.

In the southwest, the Severn Bridge between J1 and J2 was closed due to strong winds. Motorists were being urged to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternative route.

Over in the southeast, the M25 Dartford crossing was disrupted after the southbound carriageway of the QEII bridge was closed due to strong winds. Traffic was being diverted through the east tunnel with restrictions in place.

National Highways also announced the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk was closed in both directions.

More follows...