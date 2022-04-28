£497m damage bill for Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin

Around 177,000 claims have been made for damaged homes, businesses and vehicles, the ABI said.

Vicky Shaw
Friday 29 April 2022 00:01
A train on west coast between Whitehaven and Carlisle in February. Insurers expect the bill for damage caused by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin that hit much of the UK during February to amount to nearly £500 million (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A train on west coast between Whitehaven and Carlisle in February. Insurers expect the bill for damage caused by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin that hit much of the UK during February to amount to nearly £500 million (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Insurers expect the bill for damage caused by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin that hit much of the UK during February to amount to nearly £500 million.

Around 177,000 claims have been made for damaged homes, businesses and vehicles, with total payouts of £497 million predicted, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Of these claims, 169,500 relate to property damage, costing around £473 million.

There were also 7,522 claims for damage caused to vehicles, leading to claims worth around £23 million.

The Environment Agency projects that winter rainfall could increase by between 6% and 13%

Ben Wilson, ABI

Recommended

On top of this, emergency payments to relieve immediate hardship have totalled £13 million.

And it is also estimated that £2.2 million will be paid in arranging alternative temporary accommodation for policyholders whose homes were uninhabitable while repairs were carried out.

The scale of the total bill is similar to an estimated £543 million paid in storm and flood claims following Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge in February 2020.

A property surrounded by floodwater after the River Severn burst its banks at Bewdley in Worcestershire following high rainfall from Storm Franklin in February 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sarah Brodie, the ABI’s senior policy adviser, general insurance, said: “Storms and floods are exactly the type of unwelcome event that insurance protects against.

“When bad weather strikes, the priority for insurers is always to do all they can to help their customers recover from what can be a traumatic and costly experience as quickly as possible.

“From making immediate emergency payments where needed, arranging temporary alternative accommodation while badly damaged properties are being repaired, to organising repairs, insurers continue to support their customers whenever storms strike.”

Recommended

Ben Wilson, the ABI’s director of corporate affairs and climate change, said: “The Environment Agency projects that winter rainfall could increase by between 6% and 13%, while the sea level rises by at least 23cm – at a time when the number of properties on flood plains is projected to double.

“The scale of this challenge demands that we maintain our sector’s focus on net zero and delivering our climate change roadmap.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in