Shocking video showed bus passengers standing on seats when the vehicle filled up with flood water as Ida wreaked havoc in New York City.

The bus took on water as it drove through violent flash floods that struck the city on Wednesday night, leaving more than 20 people dead across the region.

The torrential rain and flooding was caused as the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, passed over the region.

The video was posted on social media by UNICEF press officer Joe English, and showed a large pool of water on the bus and passengers perching on their seats to avoid getting wet,

“Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane,” Mr English tweeted.

“Hero bus driver managed to get us safely through the 3-4 feet of rain coursing down the boulevard.”

Some 50 subway stations in the city were flooded during the storm, and at least six trains had to be evacuated when they got stuck between stations.

Dozens of buses became stuck in quickly flooded streets, with firefighters helping passengers get out of one bus in Staten Island.

Officials say among the people who died across the northeast was a toddler who drowned in a family’s basement apartment in Queens.

“Our hearts ache for the lives lost in last night’s storm. Please keep them and their loved ones in your thoughts today,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“They were our fellow New Yorkers and to their families, your city will be there for you in the days ahead.”

Manhattan’s Central Park saw the most rain ever recorded in an hour since the National Weather Service started keeping records.

A total of 3.15 inches fell between 8.51pm and 9.51pm to set a new mark.

The previous single hour record of 1.94 inches was set just last month when Tropical Storm Henri passed over the region.