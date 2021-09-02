Storm Ida: Two injured as tornadoes in New Jersey destroy homes

Two people in a New Jersey town were hospitalised after Storm Ida caused tornadoes that damaged roughly 100 properties, according to officials.

The two individuals, whose identities have not been made public, were admitted to hospital after a tornado ripped through Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Another 100 homes sustained damage from the harsh winds and rain, say county authorities. Twenty were “demolished” but no deaths in the area were recorded, officials said on 1 September.

County officials said the injured people were taken to Inspira Mullica Hill Medical Center in a stable condition. According to NJ.com, no information was made available about their condition the next morning.

The National Weather Service announced they were investigating the tornado and many others, which are believed to be the source of the widespread flooding seen in the area.

Phil Murphy, New Jersey’s governor said that he had been in contact with the mayor of Harrison Township and was standing by with aid.

“Just spoke with Harrison Township Mayor Lou Manzo about the devastating tornado that ripped through the Mullica Hill community and surrounding area tonight. We’re closely monitoring the situation and will do whatever is needed to support the response & recovery in the days ahead,” he tweeted.

Storm Ida –previously a hurricane – has caused widespread problems across the east coast, including flooding in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. More than 20 people have been confirmed dead in the tri-state area as a result of the storm.

In a televised address, President Joe Biden said: “My message to everyone affected is: we’re all in this together. The nation is here to help.”

Until late last week, Hurricane Ida was a tropical depression until rapidly morphing into a Category 5 hurricane.

Jill Trepanier, an extreme weather expert at Louisiana State University, told National Geographic: “Ida is another example of a changing face of hurricane intensity.”

It first hit the US mainland on 29 August when it reached the Gulf Coast states, including Louisiana and Mississippi. The storm left a wave of destruction and an estimated million people were without power in an area suffering from surging Delta variant coronavirus cases.