Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of flights were cancelled in Hong Kong and parts of southern China on Friday among a host of other restrictions in the region as super typhoon Saola drew nearer.

The typhoon may potentially hit southern China, prompting numerous workers to remain at home, local media reported.

Over 400 flights were cancelled or delayed in the key centre for regional business and travel, while nearly 4,000 trains will not be operating from Thursday to Sunday, said the China Railway Guangzhou Group, according to earlier reports from state media CCTV.

Hong Kong’s stock market trading has been halted as well due to the impending typhoon and students in several cities have had the beginning of their school year postponed until next week.

Early Friday, the Hong Kong Observatory raised a No 8 typhoon signal, which is the third-highest warning in the city’s weather system.

According to the forecast, Saola, with maximum sustained winds of 210km/h is expected to come “rather close” to the financial hub on Friday and Saturday morning, passing within approximately 100km to the south of the city.

Chan Pak-wai, the director of the observatory, said on Thursday that the alert could potentially be raised to a No 10 signal if the wind strength reached hurricane levels.

The No 10 hurricane signal is the highest warning in their system and was last issued when super typhoon Mangkhut struck Hong Kong in 2018.

Mr Chan said the winds would gradually subside as the typhoon moves away from Hong Kong on Saturday.

In China’s mainland, authorities issued the highest typhoon warning for the storm, which state media said would make landfall “in the coastal areas stretching from Huilai to Hong Kong” on Friday afternoon or evening.

China’s weather service warned Saola could be “the strongest typhoon to make landfall in the Pearl River Delta since 1949” in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Friday.

Guangdong province declared a level I windstorm emergency, signifying the highest level of emergency response.

China’s National Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert, “the most serious level of its four-tier warning system”.

According to the state-run Global Times, over 100,000 individuals have been evacuated in anticipation of the typhoon’s arrival in eastern China’s Fujian province.

The Cathay Pacific airline announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Hong Kong from 6am on Friday to 2am on Saturday. Another budget airline, HK Express, said it decided to cancel 70 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to and from Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Transport has dispatched 16 rescue-and-salvage ships and nine rescue helicopters to regions expected to be impacted by the storm, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Saola veered just south of Taiwan on Wednesday before changing course to mainland China. The storm’s outer bands brought torrential rain to the southern cities of Taiwan.

It moved through the northern Philippines as well and led to the displacement of thousands of people. However, there have been no reports of direct casualties at this point.