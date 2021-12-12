Home of Britain’s rarest reptile restored thanks to five-year effort

Heathland on the South Downs in Hampshire and Sussex is home to Britain’s rarest reptile, the sand lizard.

Ben Mitchell
Sunday 12 December 2021 10:28
The South Downs are home to many of Britain’s rarest animals and plants (PA)
The South Downs are home to many of Britain’s rarest animals and plants (PA)

Crucial havens for wildlife have been saved thanks to a five-year conservation effort.

The heathland has been restored at 41 sites across the South Downs National Park in Hampshire and Sussex enabling the creation of a new habitat for the sand lizard, the UK’s rarest reptile.

In total, the sites add up to an area roughly equal to 18,000 football pitches.

The Heathlands Reunited initiative, which received £2 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, has also enabled the return and recovery of endangered species including the field cricket, the Dartford warbler and the natterjack toad.

Sand Lizard (South Downs National Park/PA Wire)

Recommended

A spokesman for the national park said: “The project focused on heathland at 41 sites, stretching from Bordon, in Hampshire, to Pulborough in West Sussex.

“The need was profound because less than 1% of former heathland remains in the National Park and what was left was very fragmented, leaving animals and plants vulnerable to extinction in these isolated island habitats.

“Heathlands are, in fact, man-made and only exist because our ancestors used them to dig peat for fuel, harvest heather and graze animals, unwittingly creating a unique mosaic of habitats which many plants and animals now can’t survive without.”

Among the areas restored were Woolmer Forest, a Site of Special Scientific Interest in Hampshire which is home to 12 of Britain’s native reptiles and amphibian species and which is now rated to be in “favourable condition” for wildlife.

Andrew Lee, Director of Countryside Policy and Management at the National Park Authority, said: “We all know biodiversity is under unprecedented threat, but Heathlands Reunited is one of the success stories, showing how much can be achieved if we make space for nature.

“Seeing animals such as the woodlark, sand lizard and field cricket flourish once again is truly inspiring.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in