Baseball-sized hail hammers Texas as state braces for severe heatwave

Severe weather continued to roll across Texas and other southern states on Tuesday after the Lone Star State was pounded with baseball-sized hail overnight.

Sirens wailed in the Dallas area on Monday evening due to the dangerous hailstorms, WFAA reported, as residents posted photos on social media holding fist-sized balls of ice.

More damaging hail, tornadoes, flash flooding and powerful winds were possible in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and southern Georgia on Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Up to five inches of rain is forecast between southern Arkansas and southern Georgia through Thursday.

Meanwhile, forecasters were warning Texans to be prepared for a severe heatwave this week as triple-digit temperatures were expected to grip most of the state by Friday.

Highs are expected to reach into the upper 90s and low 100s (Fahrenheit) this week outside of the Panhandle and combnined with humidity, make it feel like close to 110F.

It will make for “several uncomfortable afternoons and evenings outdoors”, NWS noted.

In southern Texas, the mercury could spike even higher and reach into the 110s, potentially breaking daily high temperature records.

Power use in the state is also expected to reach record-breaking levels this week as residents turn up air conditioners and run fans to combat the heatwave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state grid operator, reassured Texans on Tuesday that it had enough resources to cope with demand.

Public officials advised residents to drink plenty of water and limit their time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day. Vulnerable populations including those who are pregnant, elderly or have chronic illnesses, along with young children, were at particular risk, NWS noted.