Wildfires force evacuations in central Texas as blaze torches nearly 40,000 acres
Smoky skies in Houston as wildfires burn in Texas
Wildfires in Texas covering more than 38,000 acres have prompted evacuation orders to be put in place across several counties in central parts of the Lone Star State.
Strong winds and dry conditions led to firefighters battling the blaze in dangerous weather late on Thursday.
Several wildfires have combined and now form the Eastland Complex fire. Parts of Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties have been put under orders to evacuate.
Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kari Hines has said that no injuries have been reported so far, CNN reported.
Via the wildfire information system Inciweb, officials said about 475 homes in Gorman have been evacuated.
“Evacuations are being completed in multiple towns impacted, including Carbon, Lake Leon and Gorman,” the Inciweb update said. “Highway 6 through Carbon is closed.”
More follows...
