Thames Water has announced it will introduce a hosepipe ban next week as 15 million customers face restrictions.

The ban is set to come into force on Wednesday 24 August.

It come the day after South West Water announced ban - the first in 26 years - to cope with drought conditions in Cornwall and Devon. The restrictions there will begin on Tuesday 23 August.

There have been a string of hosepipe bans in other parts of England as water companies look to save resources following a period of prolonged dry weather.

More follows....