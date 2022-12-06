Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government will hold companies ‘feet to the fire’ over water quality, says Defra secretary

The Environment Secretary told MPs that her Suffolk Coastal constituency meant that she was well aware of the issue.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 06 December 2022 16:43
Therese Coffey took questions from MPs about water companies (Toby Williams/PA)
Therese Coffey took questions from MPs about water companies (Toby Williams/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Government will hold water companies’ “feet to the fire” over sewage treatment and pollution, the Environment Secretary has promised.

Therese Coffey, appearing in front of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, promised to hold water companies’ “feet to the fire” amid public anger over sewage treatment and spills.

The Environment Secretary, who told MPs that her Suffolk Coastal constituency meant that she was well aware of the issue, faced questions from Labour MP Rosie Duffield about Government efforts to hold water companies accountable.

Ms Coffey said that water companies “know they need to sort this out” as she spoke of Government efforts to ensure water quality is improved.

But she also told MPs: “I am very disappointed in several of the water companies. There were more powers that we created in the Environment Act last year, which we will be deploying to significantly increase transparency.

Recommended

That included, she said, getting more data and monitoring water quality.

She added: “We are going to hold their feet to the fire, candidly.”

Ms Coffey said that water companies would be coming to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs on Monday “because of issues that we have been alerted to and that we want to fix”.

There has been growing public outrage in recent months at the volume of raw or partially treated sewage pumped into the UK’s rivers and coastal waters.

Water firms are being criticised for not investing money back into the UK’s outdated water infrastructure, with mounting pressure on the Government to intervene.

Last month the Government confirmed that money from fines handed to water companies – for polluting rivers and seas – would be used to to improve the natural environment.

Under Government proposals, funds will be ringfenced to invest back into water quality improvement initiatives, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in