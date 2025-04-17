Toby Carvery boss apologises for ‘upset caused’ by felling of centuries-old tree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief executive of Toby Carvery has apologised for “the upset that it has caused” after it felled a 400-year-old oak tree outside one of its restaurants.

The tree, in Whitewebbs Park, north London, was cut down on April 3, after the company’s owner, Mitchells & Butlers, was advised by experts that it was dying and a risk to the public.

Enfield Council reported the matter to the Metropolitan Police and said they were treating it as criminal damage. The council leader said he was “outraged” by the felling.

In a letter to residents, Phil Urban said the company had “acted in good faith” when it authorised the work, and they could “have time for a fuller consultation” on similar issues in future.

He said: “Clearly the felling of a beautiful old tree is a very emotive subject and is not something that any of us would undertake lightly. I can only apologise for all the upset that it has caused.

“As a business and, more importantly, as human beings, we are obliged to act on all health and safety issues where expert advice warns us of a direct risk to life or serious injury.”

Mr Urban said the company “cannot undo what has been done” but they “do try to be good neighbours”, and that Mitchells & Butlers have worked with partners to plant more than 90,000 trees since 2022.

He added: “On a personal level, I am very sorry for all the anger and upset that this incident has caused.

“I am not expecting my words to resolve the depth of feeling, but I do hope that you will accept that we do try to always be responsible operators, and that the people involved did act in good faith and with good intentions.

“We will complete a thorough review and ensure that, in future, exceptional situations are treated differently from the more regular health and safety issues that arise on a day-to-day basis.”

Ergin Erbil, leader of Enfield Council, said on Wednesday: “I am outraged that the leaseholder has cut down this beautiful, ancient, oak tree without seeking any permissions or advice from Enfield Council.

“This tree would have been home to countless wildlife, fungi and pollinators. This tree is a part of our ecological and cultural heritage.”

Environmental campaigners and local people said the felling was “devastating” and compared it with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree in 2023.

An emergency preservation order has been put in place by the council on the base of the stump.