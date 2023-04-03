Warning of second tornado outbreak in Midwest after storms leave 32 dead

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are new warnings that a second tornado outbreak in a matter of days is possible across large parts the Midwest.

A severe storm is expected to sweep the region on Tuesday bringing powerful winds, hail and the threat of strong tornadoes in at least 16 states.

From southern California to New Mexico, and in southern Utah and Colorado, wind gusts could hit 50mph at points. This could create high risk of wildfire due to low humidity and dry vegetation from eastern Arizona to the Texas Panhandle on Monday, and across a swathe of the High Plains on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding were possible in southeast Mississippi and southern Alabama on Monday while an “impressive” late season snowstorm was forecast across the Rockies through Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported. One to three feet of snow was expected in mountainous areas of Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado.

In the Midwest, communities were picking up the pieces from a huge storm on Friday which brought reports of dozens of tornadoes.

Wynne High school after it was damaged in Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Arkansas ((AP Photo/Adrian Sainz))

At least 32 people were killed after buildings were destroyed, roofs collapsed and vehicles flipped over in 11 states including Arkansas, Iowa, and Missouri.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, neighbourhoods were reduced to rubble and hundreds of trees uprooted after a huge twister tore through through the middle of the state. Hail stones like ping-pong balls were reported across the region.

Several 18-wheeler trucks were blown over and forecasters with the National Weather Service in Little Rock were forced to take shelter, 4029TV reported. In the small town of Wynne, where the high school roof was torn off and windows shattered, at least four people died.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.

In Belvidere, Illinois, the roof of a concert venue collapsed during a packed heavy metal show, killing one person and leaving dozens injured.

In Bridgeville, Delaware, a tornado was responsible for damage to several homes and killed one person on Saturday, state authorities reported.

On Monday, 13,000 homes remained without power in Arkansas; 10,000 in both Louisiana and Texas; 15,000 in Ohio and 37,000 in Pennsylvania, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.us.

President Joe Biden made a major disaster declaration for Arkansas to make federal recovery funding available.

“Jill and I are praying for everyone impacted by the devastating storms this weekend,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“There’s nothing we can do to heal the hole left in the hearts of far too many families who lost loved ones this weekend, but we will be there every step of the way as they rebuild and recover.”

A 170mph tornado tore across a vast stretch of Mississippi and Alabama last month. At least 26 people were killed and the town of Rolling Fork nearly obliterated.