Train crash in Pennsylvania creates oil spill in Allegheny River

A train crash just outside of Pittsburgh has created an oil spill in the Allegheny River, officials say.

Four of nine cars that fell into the water were carrying oil, which is now leaking into the river via a creek. Two other cars are leaking oil on land.

A total of seventeen cars derailed in Harmar Township, near Pittsburgh’s North Side, after hitting a truck, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The truck driver and two train operators were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they add.

This is a breaking story, more to follow