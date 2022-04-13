Planting trees to ease the climate emergency could alter the look of British landscapes and lead to a loss of farms, conservationists have warned.

Investment companies are reported to be buying land in Wales as woodland is widely considered a relatively quick way to tackle the heating of the planet because they soak up carbon dioxide.

But the Snowdonia Society warned uncontrolled tree planting would harm wildlife and communities. It called for a "national conversation" to agree how and where new trees will be planted.