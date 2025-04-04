Trees outside woodlands in England mapped for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s non-woodland trees have been mapped for the first time, using cutting-edge methods of laser detection and satellite imagery.

Top tree scientists at the UK’s Forest Research agency built a comprehensive picture of single trees in urban and rural areas in a map that goes live on Saturday.

The tool will allow conservation groups and local authorities to target tree planting efforts more accurately by pinpointing lone trees that could be connected to nearby wooded areas, bolstering habitats for wildlife, they said.

The Environment Department (Defra) said this will help to support of the Government’s pledge to expand nature-rich habitats and help to achieve its legally-binding target to increase England’s woodland canopy to 16.5% of total land area by 2050.

Forestry Minister Mary Creagh said: “Our precious street trees improve air quality, mark the changing seasons and provide us with peace, shade and joy. Their value simply cannot be overstated.

“This groundbreaking new tree census will not only help us better understand our current tree canopy cover, but allow us to identify areas where we can create more nature rich habitats for wildlife and people to enjoy as part of our Plan for Change.”

Sir William Worsley, chairman of the Forestry Commission, said: “This has been a real endeavour by the team – the results are spectacular and will be invaluable to us as we strive to meet our legal target to increase tree planting cover.

“The map fills critical data gaps about our national tree assets, helping us understand this natural resource and the benefits it brings, including carbon storage. Many people – from citizens to governments – will use the map to make evidence-based decisions to improve management and protection of our trees.”

Freddie Hunter, head of remote sensing at Forest Research, said: “This is an exciting moment. By using the latest technology, we have been able to pinpoint all tree cover across England, including trees outside of woodland for the first time.

“This laser technology measures the Earth’s surface using satellite imagery, which we can use to capture tree canopy cover form a comprehensive picture across the breadth of the country and will be vital in informing future tree-planting”.

The maps now shows that these single trees make up 30% of England’s tree cover.

They can play an important role in storing carbon, regulating temperatures, and mitigating against climate change impacts, such as flooding and over-heating in towns and cities, Defra said.

The trees can also help to improve health and wellbeing in urban areas by boosting nature and reducing the impacts of air pollution.

The map, which is fully automated and can be updated regularly to capture changes in tree canopy cover, was funded by Defra’s Natural Capital and Ecosystem Assessment (NCEA) programme.

It comes as part of wider Government efforts to boost woodlands, including recent announcements of a new national forest, increasing timber in construction to boost forestry and sustainable house building and the establishment of a dedicated tree-planting taskforce.