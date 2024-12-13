Permission sought for ‘historic’ return of beavers to Glen Affric

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beavers could make a “historic” return to Glen Affric in spring next year, it has been announced.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has applied to nature agency NatureScot for permission to release the semiaquatic mammals into Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin in the Highland glen.

The move follows two years of consultation with local communities and land managers, carried out by FLS, which is Scotland’s largest manager of public land, and its project partner Trees for Life.

If the application is successful, FLS anticipates beavers translocated from other parts of Scotland will be released in the spring of 2025.

Euan Wiseman, FLS north region planning manager, said: “Over the years we have built up good working relationships with the local Affric communities so it was important that we took the time to fully engage with everyone on this issue.

“The thorough and exhaustive consultation process, carried out in partnership with Trees for Life, allowed everyone in the community to have their say, which helped us to identify where the majority opinion lay.

“However, more importantly the consultation process – along with other representations made to us – helped us to develop appropriate and adequate mitigations to address the concerns raised by those who were not in favour of beaver reintroductions.

“We have now put appropriate measures in place that have enabled us to make a formal application to NatureScot for a release licence.”

Beavers were driven to extinction in Scotland some 400 years ago, before their official reintroduction in 2016 and recognition as a protected species in 2019.

Populations have now been restored in a number of areas, including Tayside, Loch Lomond and the Cairngorms, and earlier this year NatureScot said the total number of beavers in Scotland is “likely to be in excess of 2,000”.

Beavers create wetlands that benefit biodiversity, soak up carbon dioxide, and reduce flooding. This remarkable species can also bring social and economic benefits for communities Alan McDonnell, Trees for Life

Alan McDonnell, head of nature restoration at the charity Trees for Life, said: “FLS’s application for a licence for the historic return of beavers to its land in Glen Affric, in line with majority support in the community, is a hugely positive step.

“Beavers create wetlands that benefit biodiversity, soak up carbon dioxide, and reduce flooding.

“This remarkable species can also bring social and economic benefits for communities.

“We’ve worked hard for a long time with FLS to ensure everyone here could have their say on this proposal.

“The detailed, inclusive engagement process encompassed a wide range of views and was guided by Scottish Government best practice guidelines.

“Should the application be approved, we will be ready to offer practical support to ensure the local community can enjoy and benefit from beavers being brought back to the glen, with any localised issues well-managed.”

FLS said it has also undertaken to establishing a beaver monitoring and mitigation group to serve as a community and visitor liaison focal point.

Should the licence application be granted and beavers introduced to the area, it said the group will enable any emerging issues or concerns to be aired and addressed.

FLS added the group will also look at developing educational opportunities with local schools, the wider community and visiting members of the public.