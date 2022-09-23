New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on a course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.

The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that it will swing north over the weekend, hitting Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday — at which point it could be a Category 2 hurricane.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged residents to “remain vigilant and ensure their households are prepared for a potential impact.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow