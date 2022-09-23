Jump to content

New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week

The storm could be Category 2 by the time it reaches the US

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Friday 23 September 2022 14:43
<p>Tropical Depression Nine is forecast reach Florida by next week as a hurricane</p>

Tropical Depression Nine is forecast reach Florida by next week as a hurricane

(NHC/NOAA)

Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on a course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.

The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that it will swing north over the weekend, hitting Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday — at which point it could be a Category 2 hurricane.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged residents to “remain vigilant and ensure their households are prepared for a potential impact.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow

