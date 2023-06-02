Jump to content

First named tropical storm of season forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Arlene is currently tracking toward the western tip of Cuba

Louise Boyle
Friday 02 June 2023 20:36
Comments
<p>Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, in the Gulf of Mexico</p>

Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, in the Gulf of Mexico

(NOAA via AP)

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Tropical Storm Arlene is currently tracking toward the western tip of Cuba, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in an early afternoon update.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40mph, with higher gusts, about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida.

No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida.

The Atlantic season officially began on 1 June and lasts until the end of November.

This is a breaking news article. More follows

