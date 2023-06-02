First named tropical storm of season forms in Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Arlene is currently tracking toward the western tip of Cuba
The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.
Tropical Storm Arlene is currently tracking toward the western tip of Cuba, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in an early afternoon update.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40mph, with higher gusts, about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida.
No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida.
The Atlantic season officially began on 1 June and lasts until the end of November.
