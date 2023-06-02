First named tropical storm of season forms in Gulf of Mexico

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Tropical Storm Arlene is currently tracking toward the western tip of Cuba, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in an early afternoon update.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40mph, with higher gusts, about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida.

No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida.

The Atlantic season officially began on 1 June and lasts until the end of November.

This is a breaking news article. More follows