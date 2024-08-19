Support truly

Tropical storm Ernesto has regained hurricane strength as it moves towards Canada with the remnants of the storm expected to bring severe weather to the UK later this week.

The hurricane was heading northeast across the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 75mph, making it a Category 1 storm now.

After moving away from Bermuda and weakening, Ernesto is now again generating powerful swells and dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast, which have already claimed one life and required multiple rescues.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami forecasts that Ernesto will continue to strengthen before weakening into a post-tropical cyclone by Tuesday.

The “remnants” of Hurricane Ernesto are set to batter parts of the UK this week, bringing up to 150mm of rain and wind gusts of up to 60mph, the Met Office has warned. Multiple warnings have been issued.

“Because the tropical systems just have so much warmth and a lot of moisture in them, remnants of the warmth and remnants of the moisture will be still there in that weather system on Wednesday and Thursday, so it will enhance the rainfall,” Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said.

The storm is currently located approximately 520 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is expected to pass near southeastern Newfoundland late Monday into Tuesday.

Swells generated by Ernesto are impacting regions from the Bahamas to the Canadian Atlantic coast, with life-threatening surf and rip currents expected to persist over the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory along the Atlantic Coast, warning that rip currents "can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water." Areas from Florida to Maine, including major cities like Boston, are on high alert due to the potential dangers.

In periods of high risk, rip currents become more likely and potentially more frequent, posing a danger to all levels of swimmers, not just inexperienced ones, meteorologist Mike Lee in Mount Holly, New Jersey told The Associated Press.“It’s going to be really dangerous out in the water today,” he said.

In New Jersey, a fisherman was washed off a jetty at Manasquan Inlet but was quickly rescued by lifeguards. Meanwhile, in Ventnor, lifeguards rescued eight people from dangerous waters.

A 41-year-old man drowned in a rip current at Surf City, North Carolina, while two men drowned in separate incidents on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, although it is unclear if rip currents were involved.

Beyond the direct impact of Ernesto, heavy rains have caused significant flooding in parts of western Connecticut, leading to road closures, water rescues, and a minor mudslide.

In Oxford, Connecticut, floodwaters swept two people into the Little River, but rescue efforts were delayed due to high waters.

Videos posted online showed severe flooding in Oxford, with some buildings being washed downstream.

In Southbury and Danbury, Connecticut, emergency crews responded to flooding incidents, including a mudslide that prompted the evacuation of a home.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Connecticut and southeastern New York, with watches and advisories also in place for areas in Delaware, New Jersey, and southeastern Pennsylvania.

The rough surf caused by Ernesto has already led to the collapse of an unoccupied beach house along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina.

A drone view shows a bridge submerged by the flooded La Plata River in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico ( REUTERS )

Local officials have urged the public to avoid beaches in parts of the village of Rodanthe, where "substantial damage" has occurred, and debris cleanup is expected to continue for several days.

On Long Island, New York, East Hampton Village closed beaches to swimmers over the weekend as high tides pushed water up to the base of the dunes.

The annual fireworks show, which draws thousands, was cancelled due to the hazardous conditions.

"It's quite a sight to see the water coming up almost to the parking lot," said East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen, noting the storm’s power despite being hundreds of miles offshore.

Ernesto previously weakened to a tropical storm after hitting Bermuda with heavy rain and strong winds and leaving residents without power.

Bermuda’s security minister Michael Weeks confirmed that the island avoided major incidents or injuries. Power restoration is underway, with over 70 per cent of Bermuda's customers having electricity as of Sunday.

In the Caribbean, Ernesto had earlier caused widespread disruptions, particularly in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands were left without water.

While power has been restored to most residents, more than 61,000 customers were still without electricity as of Sunday. Public schools in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, which had been closed due to the storm, are set to resume classes on Monday.