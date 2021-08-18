Tropical Storm Grace was barrelling towards Mexico on Wednesday with sustained winds of 60mph.

The storm is around 85 southeast of Grand Cayman, part of the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean. The Caribbean Utilities Company reported 52 power outages across the Cayman Islands with nearly 30,00 customers affected.

The storm passed over Jamaica on Tuesday leaving people stranded on flooded roads and toppling trees, Reuters reported.

On Monday, Grace slammed into Haiti bringing heavy rains in the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake this weekend which has killed nearly 2,000 people and left thousands more injured.

Following the storm, “flooding and mudslides are likely to worsen the situation of vulnerable families and further complicate the humanitarian response,” UNICEF said in a statement.

Grace is expected impact Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula late on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The tropical storm will potentially bring hurricane-force winds, life-threatening rip tides, and six inches of rain to the Mexican coastline.

The Yucatan Peninsula, stretching from Cancun to Punta Herrero, is under a hurricane warning.

The storm is then forecast to pass over the Bay of Campeche, in the southern Gulf of Mexico, and make landfall on the central coast of Mexico on Friday evening.

Tropical storms Grace, Fred, and Henri are all currently active in the Atlantic amid what’s shaping up to be a busy hurricane season.

Fred made landfall in Florida on Monday leaving one man dead following a car crash. The storm is currently making its way up the east coast and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Henri is currently located southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.

In a landmark report published last week by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UN’s leading authority on climate science, experts warned that global heating is likely to contribute to making hurricanes more powerful and more frequent.