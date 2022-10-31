Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Turkey farmers scared about effect bird flu could have on Christmas supplies

From November 7, birdkeepers in England will be legally required to house their poultry indoors in a bid to tackle the spread of avian influenza.

PA Reporter
Monday 31 October 2022 20:30
(Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)
(Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)

Farmers have warned about the potential impact on the supply of turkeys this Christmas due to the UK’s largest outbreak of bird flu.

They have reportedly described the current situation as “unbelievably bad” and “the foot and mouth of the poultry industry”.

From November 7, birdkeepers in England will be legally required to house their poultry indoors in a bid to tackle the spread of avian influenza.

The move is an extension of measures already in force in Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex from early October.

Our entire business depends on the Christmas market. If we were to get bird flu we would lose everything

Berkshire farmer Tom Copas

Recommended

The national risk of bird flu in wild birds has increased and is now considered to be very high, with the UK facing its largest outbreak of bird flu over the past year.

More than 200 cases have been confirmed since late October 2021.

Mark Gorton, managing director of Traditional Norfolk Poultry, said if the situation continues there could be “severe shortages” this festive season.

The UK produces nearly a billion birds a year for eating as meat and, for Christmas, produces between nine and 10 million turkeys.

Mr Gorton told The Independent: “It’s been unbelievably bad. It’s off the scale – worse than anything we’ve seen before.

“There will be a big impact on the Christmas market. It’s going to be quite bad. If it carries on the way it is, we’re going to be seeing severe shortages.”

It is the foot and mouth of the poultry industry at the moment

Turkey supplier Paul Kelly

Berkshire farmer Tom Copas told BBC News: “It’s terrifying right now. Our entire business depends on the Christmas market. If we were to get bird flu we would lose everything.”

Turkey supplier Paul Kelly, based in Essex, said it is “the worst year I have ever known in my whole life and business, by a long way”.

He told BBC News: “It is the foot and mouth of the poultry industry at the moment. It is, in East Anglia, absolutely devastating.”

Recommended

Despite the culling of nearly 3.5 million birds, food supplies should not be significantly affected, UK chief veterinary officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said previously.

The UK Health Security Agency said the risk to public health from the virus is very low, while the Food Standards Agency said it poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers, with properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, safe to eat.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in