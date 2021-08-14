At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues

At least 44 people have died in floods in Turkey, with the death toll expected to climb as rescue teams continue to search for those who are still missing.

Torrential rain brought chaos to northern provinces as torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, destroyed bridges, closed roads and cut off electricity to hundreds of villages in the Black Sea region.

Drone footage showed massive damage in the flood-hit Black Sea town of Bozkurt, where emergency workers were searching demolished buildings on Saturday.

Thirty-six people died as a result of floods in the Kastamonu district which includes Bozkurt, while another seven people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.

In one collapsed building along the banks of the swollen river, 10 people were still believed buried.

The rapid floodwaters appeared to have swept away the foundations of several other apartment blocks.

Relatives of the missing, desperate for news, waited anxiously nearby.

Ilyas Kalabalik, 42, described the situation as “unprecedented”.

“There is no power,” said the resident. “The mobile phones were dead. There was no reception. You couldn’t receive news from anyone.”

He added: “We had no idea whether the water was rising or not, whether it flooded the building or not.

The wreckage of vehicle is seen amid debris in the town of Bozkurt after flash floods swept through the Turkish Black Sea region (Mehmet Emin Caliskan/Reuters)

“We were just waiting, like this. Our wives and children were panicked. Once sun came up in the morning, we saw police officers. They took us from the building and hurled us into a gas station.”

Mr Kalabalik was surrounded by residents who were asking each other whether anyone had any news about missing people.

“My aunt’s children are there. My aunt is missing. Her husband is missing. Her twin grandchildren are missing. The wife of our building manager is missing along with their two children,” he said.

Turkey’s worst floods in years brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires that raged through southern coastal regions for two weeks had been brought under control.

About 45cm (18 inches) of rain fell in less than three days in one village near Bozkurt.

The small town of Bozkurt lies in a valley along the banks of the Ezine river in Kastamonu province, 2.5km (1.6 miles) from the Black Sea.

Additional reporting by Reuters