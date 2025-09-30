Typhoon Bualoi death toll rises to 19 as rescuers search for missing fishermen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 19 people died and 21 were missing after Typhoon Bualoi battered central Vietnam, unleashing huge waves, floods and fierce winds in the country’s deadliest storm this year.

The typhoon made landfall in Ha Tinh province before dawn on Monday, bringing waves up to eight metres high, gusts strong enough to tear roofs from houses and nearly 300mm of rainfall in just 24 hours.

The government said 88 people were injured and more than 100,000 houses damaged, mostly in Nghe An and Ha Tinh. Over 10,000 hectares of rice and other crops were left under water.

The national weather agency cautioned that flash floods and landslides were still likely as heavy rain continued into Tuesday, stretching north into Hanoi.

Several villages remained cut off without traffic or electricity.

Seventeen of the missing people were reported to be fishermen caught in huge waves off Quang Tri province.

Rescuers said four crew members managed to swim ashore after their vessel broke free from its moorings while others were feared to have drowned.

Families in Gia Lai province reported losing contact with eight fishermen after they failed to return from a trip.

Most of the confirmed fatalities were in Ninh Binh province where winds collapsed homes. One man was killed by a falling tree in Thanh Hoa, while another was swept away by floodwaters in Hue.

The typhoon also tore through the Quang Tri region where roofs were blown off schools and temporary bridges washed away. In Phong Nha, residents described “terrible gusts” of wind and pounding rain that left streets submerged. “No one dares to go out,” one resident told state outlet VNExpress.

Ahead of landfall, authorities evacuated over 28,500 people from vulnerable coastal zones.

Fishing vessels were grounded and four airports, including Da Nang International, suspended operations, disrupting hundreds of flights.

Aftermath of Typhoon Bualoi in Thanh Hoa, Vietnam, on 29 September 2025 ( AP )

By Monday afternoon, Bualoi had weakened as it moved into Laos, with maximum sustained winds dropping from 117kmph at landfall to around 74kmph.

But forecasters warned the storm’s slow movement risked prolonging heavy rain, raising the threat of landslides in mountainous areas.

Vietnam’s disaster management agency said initial assessments showed 245 houses were destroyed and 1,400 hectares of crops inundated.

Power cuts affected over 347,000 households in the central region. Strong winds toppled concrete pillars and sent sheets of corrugated iron flying across highways.

The Philippines, hit last week as the typhoon built strength, reported at least 20 deaths, mostly from drownings and falling trees.

Bualoi is the second major storm to hit Asia in one week after Super Typhoon Ragasa, which killed dozens in Taiwan and the Philippines before devastating southern China.

Scientists warn that warming seas are fuelling stronger and wetter tropical cyclones, leaving millions across the typhoon belt increasingly exposed to extreme weather.

Vietnam faces several storms every year due to its long South China Sea coastline. In recent decades, typhoons have caused hundreds of deaths and billions of pounds in damage, with recovery efforts often hampered by the nation’s mountainous terrain and vulnerable rural communities.

As rescue operations continued in the country, officials warned that rainfall totals in some provinces could exceed half a metre by midweek.

“Landslides and flash floods are likely to happen in several areas over the next six hours,” the weather agency said late on Tuesday.