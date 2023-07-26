Typhoon Doksuri heads towards China after wreaking havoc in Philippines

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Powerful typhoon Doksuri is heading towards China after striking northern Philippines on Wednesday and causing widespread destruction with its ferocious wind and rain while leaving tens of thousands displaced.

As the powerful storm made landfall, it blew tin roofs, knocked out power lines, flooded low-lying villages and left nearly 16,000 villagers displaced.

The typhoon’s initial impact was felt on Fuga Island off Aparri town in Cagayan province, where authorities had evacuated 15,843 people from high-risk coastal areas.

Schools and workplaces were ordered to shut down on Tuesday as typhoon Doksuri approached the region.

One person was killed and two others injured in the northern and central regions of Calabarzon and the Western Visayas region.

The wide band of wind and rain, stretching 700km, affected thousands of people in other northern provinces as well, compounding the displacement and damage.

By Wednesday morning, the typhoon was blowing over the coastal waters of the Babuyan Islands in Luzon Strait, off Aparri town, said forecasters.

“Our northern coastal towns are being battered,” Cagayan governor Manuel Mamba told the Associated Press. “I’m receiving reports of tin roofs being blown away and flooding that could not drain out probably because of tidal surges coming in from the sea.”

Doksuri, while slightly weakened after landfall, still maintains its dangerous status, with sustained winds of 175km/h and gusts of up to 240km/h.

The full extent of the damage will be assessed after the typhoon subsides, but there are fears of significant harm to Cagayan Valley’s corn and rice farms, already affected by a months-long dry spell before Doksuri’s arrival.

Initial reports indicated at least four towns lost power due to the typhoon, and six bridges became impassable due to flooding.

An advisory from the country’s weather bureau warned that “violent, life-threatening conditions are expected to continue” on Wednesday over northwestern Cagayan, the outlying Babuyan Islands and the northern mountainous regions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte provinces.

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, stranded passengers stay at a passenger terminal after sea travel was suspended due to Typhoon Doksuri in Manila, Philippines (AP)

Transportation services were heavily affected, with more than 3,700 inter-island ferry passengers and cargo truck drivers stranded, along with nearly 100 passenger and cargo vessels and motor bancas, as a no-sail order was imposed by the Philippine coastguard.

Typhoon Doksuri’s impact has also been felt in central and northern provinces, including in metropolitan Manila, where seasonal monsoon rains were intensified.

The typhoon is expected to move away from the northern Philippines on Thursday and head northwestwards, grazing past Taiwan’s southwestern coast before making landfall in southeastern China later this week.

Although not a direct hit, Doksuri’s outer bands also brought heavy rain and strong winds to Taiwan’s eastern coast on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of trains between Kaohsiung and Taitung cities and the suspension of ferries to outlying islands. Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau reported gusts of up to 198km/h.

The Philippines is the most typhoon-prone country in the world as it is located just above the Equator and faces the western Pacific, with little else to absorb the energy of storms before they hit land.

Scientists said tropical storms, which are fuelled by the warm, tropical waters, are becoming stronger and more frequent due to the climate crisis, making countries like the Philippines, which already face around 20 typhoons each year, more vulnerable.

Recently, typhoon Mawar, locally known as Betty, also battered through the country, devastating the northern islands.

Additional reporting by agencies