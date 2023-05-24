Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The eye of Typhoon Mawar has made landing on the US territory of Guam, leaving extreme damage and power outages behind.

The storm could be the most powerful to hit the US Pacific in two decades. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration and residents who aren’t in fully concrete structures — many homes on the far-flung island are made of wood and tin — have been urged to seek safety elsewhere.

The National Weather Service upgraded the storm to a Category 4 “super typhoon” on Wednesday night, and warned of a “triple threat” of winds, torrential rains and a life-threatening storm surge on Guam, which is a day ahead of the US mainland.

Meteorologists have said the eyewall of the typhoon is expected to land on Guam or come very close to it, according to the Associated Press. But even without a direct hit, the effects on the island the size of Chicago could be catastrophic.

Here’s Typhoon Mawar’s expected path:

The storm passed Guam on Wednesday night, the New York Times reports, but the strongest part could make a landing before it moves toward the Philippines later this week.

If Mawar hits Guam as a Category 4 storm, the second highest category, it will be the ninth of that category or stronger to hit the United States or its territories since 2017, according to Yale Climate Connections meteorologist Jeff Masters.

Typhoon Mawar passed Guam on Wednesday night, but the strongest part could make a landing before it moves toward the Philippines later this week (Google Maps)

“This is kind of going to be a long night,” a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Guam said during a news briefing. “It is going to be scary. There is no electricity.”

The northern of Guam experienced strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall as Mawar moved about eight miles per hour on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for Dededo, Yigo and Tamuning and advised residents to move to higher ground and to avoid driving or walking through flood waters.

Mawar is expected to subside as the centre of the storm slowly pulls away from Guam, but battering winds, heavy showers and strong gusty winds are expected in Guam in the following hours. “The worst of the conditions will lighten, slowly ending the heavy thrashing of Guam in the next couple of hours,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory issued at 11.30pm EST on Tuesday.

Guam residents shelter and stock up as Typhoon Mawar’s eyewall is expected to make a landing (AP)

Most of the island suffered power outages and only 1,000 of its 52,000 customers still had electricity, according to CNN.

Only one plant on the island is functioning and serving specifically Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Camp Blaz Marine Base and a small portion of Dededo village, the Guam Power Authority said in a statement. Restoration will begin once the weather conditions are improved.

Guam Memorial Hospital, the only public hospital serving the island, is operating thanks to a standby generator.

Guam Power Authority personnel conduct tree trimming operations to clear branches away from power lines (Pacific Daily News PO Box DN Hagåtña, Guam 96932)

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said on social media that the declaration will support the mobilization of resources into Guam, which is “especially crucial given our distance from the continental US.”

Gov Guerrero ordered residents of coastal, low-lying and flood-prone areas of the territory of over 150,000 people to evacuate to higher elevations.

Federal assistance will be needed to save lives and property and “mitigate the effects of this imminent catastrophe,” Guerrero said in a letter to the president requesting a “pre-landfall emergency” for Guam.