Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Typhoon Noru: Five dead as Philippines hit by strongest storm of the year

Noru, locally called Karding, went through an ‘explosive intensification’ over the open Pacific Ocean

Stuti Mishra
Monday 26 September 2022 07:48
Comments
<p>A woman carries her child through floodwaters brought about by Super Typhoon Noru </p>

A woman carries her child through floodwaters brought about by Super Typhoon Noru

(Getty Images)

Five rescuer workers died after Super Typhoon Noru made landfall in the Philippines, causing floods and power outages across the country.

The rescue personnel, from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, were washed away in flash floods while carrying out operations in the district of San Miguel, according to officials.

The rescuers were using a boat to help residents trapped in floodwaters but got hit by a collapsed wall and drowned in the rampaging waters, Daniel Fernando, governor of Bulacan province, north of Manila, said.

“They were living heroes who were helping save the lives of our countrymen amid this calamity,” Mr Fernando told DZMM radio network. “This is really very sad.”

Some residents have also reportedly been injured, with one falling off the roof of his house in Polillo Island in northeastern Quezon province.

Recommended

“Many homes were destroyed but all roads are passable and there were no landslides,” Helen Tan, the governor of another typhoon-affected province, Quezon, told the radio station.

Typhoon Noru, locally called Karding, is the most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year. It slammed into the coast of Burdeos town in Quezon province before nightfall on Sunday after undergoing an “explosive intensification” over the open Pacific Ocean.

Sustained winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour hit the main island of Luzon at the weekend, prompting authorities to rush for rescue and shut down schools, government offices and the stock market through Monday.

Rains battered the Luzon province overnight which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy and roughly half of the country’s 110 million population.

However, the water began to recede early morning as authorities started operations to clean up fallen trees and debris.

Two of the worst hit provinces, the northern provinces of Aurora and Nueva Ecija, remained entirely without power on Monday while repair crews worked to bring back electricity, according to energy secretary Raphael Lotilla.

Large waves are seen at the port in Kumano city, Mie prefecture

(AFP/Getty)

Approximately 70,000 people were moved to emergency shelters before Sunday night, some “forcibly”, officials said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr praised officials for evacuating thousands of people to safety as a precaution before the typhoon hit which prevented a large number of casualties despite Noru’s potentially disastrous force.

“I think we may have gotten lucky, at least this time,” said Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos during a briefing on Monday. “I think it’s clear from what we did these last two days is that, very, very important, is preparation.”

“It’s not yet over. I think the point when we can stand down is when the majority of evacuees are already back in their homes,” he told the conference with disaster management officials.

The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippines by Monday evening.

The Philippines is frequently hit by storms due to its unique geographical location called the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

However, these typhoons have become more powerful, frequent and unpredictable as the oceans get warmer due to the man-made climate crisis.

The report from Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns climate change is affecting many weather and climate extremes across the globe, such as heat waves, heavy precipitation, droughts and tropical cyclones.

Recommended

Experts have also raised alarms over the rapid and extreme intensification of Noru, becoming one of the fastest-intensifying cyclones in modern earth history, according to Yale Climate Connections.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in