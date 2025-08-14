Typhoon Podul brings heavy rain to southern China after injuring scores in Taiwan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man went missing and over 110 people were injured after Typhoon Podul swept across Taiwan, forcing about 8,000 people from their homes before making another landfall in southeastern China on Thursday.

The Central Emergency Operation Centre said the missing person, 28, from Chiayi county was suspected to have been swept out to sea while fishing.

Strong winds and high waves hampered search efforts, with rescuers preparing to deploy helicopters and boats once conditions improved.

The typhoon made landfall in Taitung county on Wednesday afternoon with wind gusts reaching 178kmph, knocking out power to nearly 300,000 households and causing severe flooding in southern counties like Pingtung, where over 440mm of rain fell in under 24 hours. Dozens of roads were submerged, including inside the Kenting National Park, and hundreds of people living in mountainous areas were moved away.

By Thursday morning, Podul had weakened to a severe tropical storm as it came ashore again in Zhangpu county in China’s Fujian province with sustained winds of 108kmph, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Schools were closed in parts of Guangdong, train and ferry services were suspended, and warnings of heavy rain extending into Hunan and Jiangxi provinces were issued.

In Hong Kong, heavy downpours linked to the storm triggered the city’s highest-level black rainstorm warning on Thursday morning.

The unrelenting rain caused flooding in the streets, disrupting classes, court hearings, and nearly 150 flights.

Satellite view shows Typhoon Podul blowing through Taiwan ( CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA )

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said Kaohsiung, Tainan and Chiayi could see total rainfall of up to 600mm from Tuesday to Thursday, raising the risk of further flooding and landslides. President Lai Ching Te was briefed on the situation and more than 31,000 soldiers were placed on standby for rescue operations.

Podul is the latest in a string of extreme weather events to hit the region this summer. Taiwan was struck by Typhoon Danas in July, followed by record-breaking rain earlier this month that killed at least five people.

Scientists warn that a warming of the atmosphere and oceans, caused largely by the burning of fossil fuels, is increasing the intensity of tropical storms, leading to heavier rainfall and stronger winds.