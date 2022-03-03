‘Bee-killing’ pesticide banned by EU to be used in UK

The UK has given the green light for a “bee-killing” pesticide banned in the EU to be used on a type of crop - sparking criticism from environmental groups.

The British government said this was because of the spread of yellows viruses throughout the country and the threat this posed to sugar production.

But the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said it was “sad” to share the news of the move.

“Without bees, our farming system will collapse,” it said.

Last year, the UK government authorised the emergency use of a neonicotinoid pesticide treatment for sugar beet crops due to the risk from yellows viruses.

This would only come into practice when a certain threshold for its use was reached.

The Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said on Tuesday the conditions had been reached, with modelling predicting a 68 per cent level of virus incidence.

It said this meant “the threshold for use has been met and the seed treatment can now proceed under strict conditions”.

Evidence suggests neonicotinoids harm brain development and weaken immune systems in bees, and can also leave the animals unable to fly.

A wildlife charity said these pesticides can also harm butterflies and other wildlife.

Julie Williams, the Butterfly Conservation chief executive, said: “The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, and it is simply unacceptable for the government to allow the demonstrable harm of pollinators and other wildlife at a time when nature is already in crisis.”

“The time has come for neonicotinoids to be completely banned with no exception,” she said, calling them a group of chemicals “simply too toxic and too damaging to use in any circumstances”.

A Defra spokesperson said: “The decision to approve an emergency authorisation was not taken lightly and based on robust scientific assessment. We evaluate the risks very carefully and only grant temporary emergency authorisations for restricted pesticides in special circumstances when strict requirements are met and there are no alternatives.

They added: “The threshold for use has now been met according to the independent scientific modelling conducted on the virus spread. Under the terms of this authorisation seed treatment can go ahead with strict controls in place to mitigate risks.”