Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said the government’s new green power strategy was not a “rip out your boiler” plan, despite measures to encourage households to move away from gas.

The plan by Rishi Sunak’s government includes aimed at making it cheaper to buy and run a heat pump rather than a traditional gas boiler.

And the strategy confirms that the government wants to “rebalance” gas and electricty costs – which could cut the cost of electricity at the expense of gas.

But Mr Shapps insisted “we’re not forcing anyone to remove their gas boilers”, saying the government expected homes will move from gas to cleaner energy “over the next decade or two”.

The energy secretary told Sky News: “We all know that electricity can be a big way to decarbonise, but we also know these are big changes. So this is not a sort of rip-out-your-boiler moment.”

He added: “This is a transition over a period of time to get to homes which are heated in a different way and also insulated much better.”

The government has proposed to move existing “green levies” from electricity prices over to gas prices so as not to penalise those using electricity, which is less carbon-polluting than gas.

The levies currently make up around £131 on average annual electricity bills and only around £34 on gas bills. The government has accepted a recommendation from Tory MP Chris Skidmore MP to “rebalance” the costs.

The government is also extending a scheme offering £5,000 grants towards heat pump insulation to 2028 instead of its previous 2025 cut-off.

Mr Shapps admitted “we’re in the low numbers still” of heat pumps, with around 42,000 installed last year and “there are technical issues that people are having to deal with in order to meet the switchover”.

The minister admitted he does not yet have a heat pump, but said workers will come to survey his house this month. “Sort of living the dream as it were, or I’m hoping to,” he told GB News.

Listing steps taken in his own home, Mr Shapps said: “I’m gradually doing things. I’m not sort of some eco-warrior in this. I just want to try and save money on my energy bills like everybody else.”

Grant Shapps and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (PA Wire)

The plan unveiled by Mr Shapps and chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday to “power up Britain” involved pushing its existing £20bn investment in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, as well as £160m for port infrastructure to help expand offshore wind.

But the package was criticised by opposition parties and environmental campaigners as little more than a “half-baked” rehash of existing plans.

Labour claimed it amounted to “reheated policy and no new investment”, accusing the chancellor of “waving the white flag in the global race for green jobs”.

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said: “Other countries are matching the ambition of the US, UK business says we must, but Tory dogma says no,” the MP said. “Britain can’t afford a government that will make us losers in this race.”

Campaigners have called carbon capture projects “dangerous distraction” (PA)

Dr Paul Balcombe, senior lecturer in renewable energy at Queen Mary University of London, said the stated intention of insulating 300,000 out of 20 million homes “is clearly insufficient when we have such a poorly insulated housing stock”.

Mike Childs, head of policy at FoE, warned: “With these policies looking dangerously lacklustre and lacking on climate action.”

Climate scientists have also warned that carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology is “yet to be proved at scale” and encourages continued fossil fuel exploitation – urging the Rishi Sunak government to stop licensing new oil and gas developments.

Mr Shapps admitted that “we’re not there yet” on carbon capture technology, but said: “We probably have the ability to store billions if not trillions of pounds worth of other people’s carbon in those locations.”

When challenged over his use of the word “probably”, the cabinet minister told GB News: “We know that you can actually do this. It’s technically possible to do. Yes, there are lots of practical implications of doing it.”

Jeremy Hunt has accused Joe Biden of ‘distortive’ green subsidies (Simon Dawson/10 Downing Street/Reuters)

The US president Joe Biden’s huge £348bn package of tax credits and other subsidies for green technology is an attempt to get the American economy ready to tackle climate change.

But Mr Hunt said the government would not offer a “full national response” to rival US and EU strategies until the autumn.

Writing in The Times, Mr Hunt accused Mr Biden of leading a “distortive” global subsidy race, arguing that the long-term solution to the threat of protectionism was “not subsidy but security”.

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, questioning why it would take more than a year for the UK to respond to the US plan. “This delay could be the final nail in the coffin for some investors.”

The government will also publish its response to Tory MP Chris Skidmore’s review into how the UK can reach net zero by 2050. It said it is acting partly or fully upon 23 of the 25 recommendations made by Mr Skidmore in his January report.