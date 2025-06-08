Consultation to consider extending ban on destructive bottom trawling fishing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Destructive bottom trawling fishing, which involves dragging large nets along the seafloor, could be banned across more vulnerable areas of English seas under new Government proposals.

Marine and fisheries stakeholders are being asked to take part in a consultation on the prohibition of destructive bottom-towed fishing gear that could affect approximately 30,000 km2 across 41 marine protected areas (MPAs).

Environment Secretary Steve Reed says “urgent action” is needed to protect seabeds and nature before irreversible damage is caused.

The UK is under pressure to step up marine protections as the third UN Ocean Conference begins in France on Monday.

Governments, business leaders, scientists and campaigners are gathering for the environmental summit in Nice where the spotlight will be on the commitments individual governments make to reduce the impact on their territorial waters, such as banning the damaging fishing practice of bottom trawling in MPAs.

The consultation, led by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and Defra, runs for 12 weeks from Monday to September 1.

The proposed measures would add to the approximately 18,000 km2 of English seabed already protected from bottom-towed fishing gear.

MPAs are areas of the ocean established to protect habitats and species essential for healthy marine ecosystems, allowing vulnerable, rare and important marine life to recover from damaging human activities.

Bottom trawling and other forms of destructive fishing are permitted in UK waters but conservationists have long been campaigning for a full ban across all marine protected areas.

There are 181 MPAs, including three highly protected marine areas (HPMAs), covering 93,000km² or 40% of English waters.

The measures aim to protect marine habitats ranging from subtidal sandbanks to gravels to muds, and support important marine species such as lobster, clams, soft corals and langoustines.

A ban on bottom trawling in these areas could help conserve valuable and rare marine life, and allow seabeds to recover from damage caused by destructive fishing practices.

It could lead to healthier marine ecosystems across English waters, support greater biodiversity and help preserve vulnerable underwater life.

New management measures for fishing in 42 MPAs in English waters – a ban on bottom-towed fishing in 41, and the prohibition of fishing using traps in a specified area – are among the proposals.

Mr Reed said: “Bottom trawling is damaging our precious marine wildlife and habitats.

“Without urgent action, our oceans will be irreversibly destroyed – depriving us, and generations to come, of the sea life on which we all enjoy.

“The Government is taking decisive action to ban destructive bottom trawling where appropriate.”

Ariana Densham, head of oceans at Greenpeace UK, said the consultation is “ultimately a long-overdue completion of a process started by the previous government” and added that bottom-trawling in the protected sea areas is “like bulldozing national parks”.

She said: “The Government should now strengthen the ban to cover all parts of our marine protected areas, and other types of destructive industrial fishing like supertrawlers and fly-shooters.

“Only this will ensure our marine ecosystems are protected in reality – not only on paper.

“The goal to protect at least 30% of the ocean by 2030 is global, and while the UK must do its part at home it also has a critical role to play in protecting the high seas far from our shores.”

Tom Brook, ocean conservation specialist at WWF, said “done right, these protections can be a win for people, nature and the climate” and “this is exactly the kind of leadership we need if the UK is to deliver on its promise to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030”.

Joan Edwards, The Wildlife Trusts policy and public affairs director, hoped the consultation would see the measures introduced “rapidly to enable recovery of these sites, a win-win for both nature and the climate.”

Oceana UK executive director Hugo Tagholm described the proposals as “a golden opportunity to safeguard these vital marine sanctuaries from the most damaging fishing practices.”

He added: “If these whole-site bans are fully implemented, this could provide an invaluable and urgently needed lifeline for England’s seas, which are so crucial for wildlife and climate resilience.”

The consultation comes after Ocean With David Attenborough, released in cinemas to mark the renowned naturalist and TV presenter’s 99th birthday last month, showed new footage of a bottom trawling net blasting through silt on the seafloor and scooping up species indiscriminately.

The world will also be watching at the summit in Nice to see which countries ratify the UN High Seas Treaty – a pact to establish protected areas across international waters.

The ocean treaty, which was agreed by 193 countries two years ago, will not come into force until ratification by 60 countries but just over half of that number have done so.

The UK Government is among those that have been criticised by environmentalists for not yet ratifying the treaty or at the very least announcing a timetable to introduce the legislation required.

Asked last week whether there has been any progress, nature minister Mary Creagh told the PA news agency: “We need a legislative slot in Parliament’s timetable.

“Any international treaty has to be done by the Foreign Office. We have had discussions with Foreign Office ministers.

“I am confident the treaty will be ratified but it will be ratified in due course.”